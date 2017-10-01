Saanich to hear plans for highway berm Monday

This image from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shows the berm it plans to build. Friends of Cuthbert Holmes Park say the berm threatens Colquitz River. This image from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shows the berm it plans to build. Friends of Cuthbert Holmes Park say the berm threatens Colquitz River.

Saanich staff are recommending that council approve a highway berm.

That recommendation comes as council gets ready to hear from a delegation representing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) Monday.

The proposed berm is part and parcel of the McKenzie Interchange Project, the $85-million-project designed to improve traffic flow through the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway through a partial ‘cloverleaf’ ramp system that also includes features designed to benefit cyclists and transit riders.

Construction started in the fall of 2016 and MoTI’s delegation appears before council to ask approval for the use of Saanich-leased land in Cuthbert Holmes Park.

MoTI’s delegation appears before council after news that the project will not wrap until 2019, at least seven months later than the initial completion date.

The project from its very inception has also faced a long of criticisms from environmental and social activists. Construction has not always been smooth amidst reports of drilling and blasting keeping residents up at night and hundreds of gallons of raw sewage soiled the construction site earlier this year.

The proposed berm — announced after the start of construction — now has the potential to be another flash point. Plans calls for a 500-metre long berm running north-south on the western side of Highway 1. It will begin just south of Admirals Road, terminating north of Tilicum Road. Half of the berm will run parallel to the Colquitz Creek, a salmon-bearing river that drains into Gorge Waterway.

MoTI plans to build the berm out of soil that constructions crews are currently excavating to lower the highway.

Janelle Erwin, deputy regional director for MoTI’s South Coast Region, said in a letter to council that the berm would protect Cuthbert Holmes Park against the audio-visual impacts of the Trans-Canada Highway, save taxpayers’ money by using the soil onsite rather than trucking off-site, remove non-native plants from the park in the area of the berm, and enhance the park by adding parkways, native trees and other plantings.

Suzanne Samborski, Saanich’s director of parks and recreation, said in a memo to council that MoTI would finalize design of the berm after council’s approval.

“It is [staff]’s expectation that [ministry] staff continue to evolve them in these detailed discussions and plan reviews,” she said. “The detailed landscaping design and competent execution of the work (including the long term survival of new trees and invasive species management) will be key in determining the successful long term outcomes of this significant landscape feature.”

Julian Anderson, lead steward for the Friends of Cuthbert Holmes Park, has already expressed concerns about the berm, as presented earlier in the year during an open house. “I don’t like their plans for the berm,” he said earlier this summer. “I’m not against the berm in principle. I think it has potential to buffer the sights and sounds of the highway. But I’m not crazy about their plans as first proposed and I would like to see them negotiate something smaller and more appropriate for the park.”

Anderson’s specific concerns include, among others, the height of the berm. Its southern end would be 14 metres above the existing ground level or 11 metres above the highway.

“I think that is just a little bit too big,” he said. “The slopes will be very steep and it will be tough to maintain. You can’t get a mower on to [take out] the invasive [plant] species that will no doubt pop up.”

The greater the slope, the less stable the berm would be, a concern given its proximity to the Colquitz Creek, he said. It would also be more difficult to stop the spread of evasive plant species from the berm into the park, he said.

Erwin said in her letter to council that the ministry recognizes that the berm would be in

“close proximity” to Colquitz Creek. “The berm will be designed and built to the same engineering standards that the ministry applies to all its embankments to ensure stability during and after construction,” she said.

The berm would respect a 30-metre buffer to Colquitz Creek, she said.

Samborski said in her memo to council that MoTI could proceed with a berm without the approval. It would be located within MoTI’s existing right-of-way, but “be substantially smaller with less public walkways and less noise abatement for the park.”