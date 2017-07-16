Saanich to hear request from anti-nuclear group

Council Monday will consider a request to re-affirm Saanich’s status as a zone free of nuclear weapons.

The request comes from the Vancouver Island Peace and Disarmament Network, which describes itself as an “open coalition of peace keepers representing diverse views and approaches to peace and disarmament with a focus on on Canada’s role domestically and internationally.”

The group recently participated in last month’s Ban the Bomb rally held out the provincial legislature.

Saanich’s status as a zone free of nuclear weapons dates back to the final years of the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union when council passed a motion in 1983 that declared Saanich “a nuclear weapons free zone and that the production, testing, storage, transportation, processing disposal or use of nuclear weapons or their components not to be undertaken in Saanich.”

Saanich passed the request following a request from among others Project Ploughshares, a Canadian non-governmental organization formed in 1976

Monday’s request to re-affirm Saanich’s status comes almost 72 years to the day after the first successful test of a nuclear weapon in New Mexico on July 16, 1945 (Operation Trinity) during the final days of the Second World War and growing tensions between the world’s largest nuclear power, the United States, and North Korea, which has repeatedly tested nuclear weapons and various delivery devices in contravention of several international agreements. Efforts to reduce the stockpile of nuclear weapons around the world have also slowed down.

These developments coupled with the on-going effects of climate change and the election of U.S. President Donald J. Trump in November 2016 have recently led the editors of the “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists” to advance the so-called Doomsday Clock to two-and-a-half minutes before midnight, the second-closest in its history and the closest since 1953.

Manhattan Project scientists founded the academic journal in 1947 and invented the Doomsday Clock as a concept to measure the health and safety of the planet with midnight marking the end of the world.