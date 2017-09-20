Saanich to host fundraiser for three-year-old cancer victim

A fundraiser Sunday aims to help a three-year-old Saanich fight a brain tumour.

Liam Comboye received a diagnosis of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in spring of 2017, according to the GoFundMe that Comboye’ aunt Lindsay Walper set up on April 13, 2017.

“Our family just received the most heartbreaking news that our precious Liam, who is only 3 years old, has malignant glioma diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (a brain tumour), and his diagnosis is not good,” said Walper. “We are shattered.”

Sunday’s fundraiser for Comboye, who has a younger brother, takes place at Centennial Park on Wallace Drive between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. It will feature games, food, drinks and aims to add to the $25,000 that the current GoFundMe has raised towards its goal of $50,000.

Agustin Torres, a local realtor and family friend of Liam’s mother Cari, is helping to organize the fundraiser. “I’m just trying to do something to help them out,” he said, noting that he has a three-year-old child himself. “We are hoping to get around 100 families.”

Funds raised Sunday will go towards Comboye’s family and B.C. Children’s Hospital.

It is not clear whether the Comboyes will be able to attend themselves.

A rare and aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer, DIPG impacts the brain stem. The survival rate of children who have received a diagnosis a DIGP is low.

“A large majority of children die within a year of diagnosis,” according to Dr. Paul Fisher and Dr. Michelle Monje writing for the Childhood Brain Tumor Foundation, an all-volunteer organization founded by families, friends and physicians of children with brain tumors.

This prospect also colours Walper’s appeal. “Please consider supporting my sister,” she said. “There is no amount too small. We believe in miracles and know that love conquers all things and knowing you are with us in prayer and in spirit will bring some peace through this process.”