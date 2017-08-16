Saanich to reconsider controversial Cordova Bay development

This document received by the District of Saanich shows a 4-storey, 25-unit condo project for 986 and 990 Doumac Avenue.

A controversial residential development project in the Cordova Bay neighbourhood will appear before council following revisions, but public opposition to it remains strong.

Kelsie McLeod, a Saanich spokesperson, confirmed late last month that the district has received updated plans for 986 and 990 Doumac Avenue. Plans initially submitted call for a 4-storey, 25-unit condo project with underground parking and plans submitted to the District of Saanich also show 4-storey, 25-unit condo unit, albeit said to be smaller.

The developer this February pulled the application following public opposition from local residents, who argued that the development is not consistent with the community, a point Hanny Pannekoek recently expressed in the Saanich News.

“It is my understanding that [the developer] will re-submit their development proposal with a request for re-zoning in order to build a four-storey, 25-unit strata-titled apartment on 986 and 990 Doumac Ave,” she said. “It is an attractive building and they have revised the height down. However, it is still a four-storey building.”

She called on council to deny the necessary rezoning to Apartment Village Centre from single family dwelling.

“Allowing the rezoning would set a most undesirable precedent,” she said. “A four-storey apartment absolutely does not fit the “form and character” of Cordova Bay, which has a street scape of one or two stories only.”

She also echoed neighbourhood concerns that the project would lead to the loss of many existing trees in the area and other vegetation.

The Saanich News reached out several times to a representative for the proposed development, but did not receive any calls back.