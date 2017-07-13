Saanich to set byelection date for Sept. 23

Saanich residents will likely head to the polls on Sept. 23 to fill the seat left vacant since the death of Vic Derman.

Council Monday will hear a recommendation from staff to schedule the required byelection for that date. Advance voting will take place on Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 if council approves the recommendation.

The date of the election has been the subject of considerable interest. District staff had said earlier this year that a fall byelection was likely, a statement now confirmed.

Staff estimates that the byelection will have a budget of $173,500, according to the staff report that appears in council’s package for its upcoming meeting scheduled for Monday July 17.

Three candidates — Nathalie Chambers, Rebecca Mersereau, and Karen Harper — have already declared their candidacy for the open seat, which needs to be filled under existing legislation.

Both Chambers and Mersereau have actively linked their respective runs to the environmental legacy of Derman, while Harper has said that her campaign will focus on municipal finances.

The byelection became necessary after the death of Derman on March 17, 2017. An advocate for sustainable polices and alternative forms of transportation such as cycling, Derman had served on council since 2002. A memorial service in his honour attracted hundreds and Saanich Saturday will officially dedicate a park bearing his name.

The park, featuring a 3.29-hectare natural area with an open meadow and Garry oak stands, is next to Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and originally carried the name Christmas Hill Park.