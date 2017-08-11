Saanich woman’s disappearance now deemed “suspicious”

Euarchol Wanichpan was last seen on July 30, the case has now been turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Roughly two weeks after a 25-year-old girl was reported missing, police are now calling her disappearance “suspicious”.

Euarchol Wanichpan, also known as “Ella” or “Eura”, was last seen by a friend on July 30 and reported as missing to Saanich Police the following day.

RELATED: Missing woman last seen July 30

With no leads at this time, the investigation has been turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

Wanichpan is described as:

Asian female

Five feet tall

Approximately 105 pounds

Brown eyes

Dyed blonde hair

Multiple tattoos including:

Hummingbird/flower tattoo on her shoulder

Ship anchor on her right knee

Ship wheel on her left knee

Police say her family is very concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.