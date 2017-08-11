Saanich woman’s disappearance now deemed “suspicious”

Roughly two weeks after a 25-year-old girl was reported missing, police are now calling her disappearance “suspicious”.
Euarchol Wanichpan, also known as “Ella” or “Eura”, was last seen by a friend on July 30 and reported as missing to Saanich Police the following day.
With no leads at this time, the investigation has been turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).
Wanichpan is described as:
- Asian female
- Five feet tall
- Approximately 105 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Dyed blonde hair
Multiple tattoos including:
- Hummingbird/flower tattoo on her shoulder
- Ship anchor on her right knee
- Ship wheel on her left knee
Police say her family is very concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.
