Saanich’s Gorge Swim Fest cancelled

A suspected sewage spill into a local creek leading into the Gorge Waterway has cancelled the Gorge Swim Fest.

Jack Meredith, president of the Gorge Swim Fest Society, said the board made the unanimous decision late Saturday night during an emergency board meeting.

Organizers had scheduled for event for Banfield Park in Vic West from 12pm to 4pm.

“We are erring on the side of caution,” he said Sunday morning at around 8:45 a.m. While no testing has taken place yet, the society does not want to take any risks, especially on a day designed to celebrate waterway as a safe place to swim.

“The last thing that we want to have is for anybody to have an health issue,” he said.

Meredith said the decision has caused a lot sadness in the community. “We were expecting close to 1,000 to celebrate the cleanliness of the Gorge Waterway,” he said.

Updates to follow.