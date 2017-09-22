Saturday bus service between Cowichan-Victoria announced

Riders will be able to take the bus to Victoria from Cowichan on Saturdays starting Oct. 14.

A partnership between BC Transit, the Cowichan Valley Regional District and Greater Victoria and the success of the weekday commuter service has resulted in the expanded service.

The commuter service has been up and running with great success since launching in 2008. The new service will use the same buses.

It’ll cost riders $10 one-way to travel between the two regions. Children four years of age and under ride free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

Thus far, three round-trips will be made, though the times have yet to be announced.

“Route 44 is a great opportunity to increase transit ridership at a fairly low cost,” said CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure. “It also allows us to showcase our region to visitors who may not otherwise explore it.”

And it’ll allow Cowichan folks to head south to shop and explore the south island too.

A March 2017 survey revealed strong support for weekend service.

“On behalf of the Cowichan Valley community, I’m very pleased to see expanded transit service better connecting residents of the Cowichan Valley to the City of Victoria,” said MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan Doug Routley. “This added service is in direct response to public surveys, and it shows that BC Transit is committed to service improvement.”

BC Transit is committed to improving service where it’s wanted and needed, said Manuel Achadinha, BC Transit president and chief executive officer.

“The success of the Cowichan Valley Commuter shows that customers want safe and sustainable transportation options into Victoria,”Achadinha said. “The new Saturday service provides more opportunities to better connect people and communities on the south island.”

For details about the route 44 Victoria/44 Duncan service, please visit BCTransit.com



