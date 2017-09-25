Scooter and BMW collision at Fort and Douglas streets sends one man to hospital

Police have taped off the intersection and are interviewing witnesses

Police interview a man at the scene of a collision this afternoon at the intersection of Fort and Douglas streets this afternoon involving a scooter and a black BMW. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

One man has been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a collision between a BMW and a scooter Monday afternoon just after noon.

VicPD are investigating the incident, and the intersection of Fort and Douglas streets has been closed off and is surrounded by police tape.

Douglas & Fort are closed due to a collision involving a motorcycle & a vehicle. Pls avoid the area #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 25, 2017

Witnesses said the bike was travelling north on Douglas when the southbound black BMW made a left turn on to Fort and the vehicles collided. The scooter’s rider, who appeared to be in his 60s or older, flew off his bike upon impact. He was seen clutching his leg and was taken to hospital. Witness who spoke to the News were unsure whether one or both vehicles may have run a light.

A crowd gathered around the injured man in the busy intersection after the incident.

More to come.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com