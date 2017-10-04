SD62 superintendent announces retirement

SD62 superintendent Jim Cambridge is getting set to retire in August 2018. (Gazette file photo)

Jim Cambridge has been with the school district for the past 36 years.

After spending more than three decades with the Sooke School District, superintendent Jim Cambridge will be hanging up his hat at the end of the school year.

Cambridge has worked for SD62 since 1981 in various capacities, including classroom teacher, school administrator and different portfolios within the board office. He became superintendent and CEO in May 2009 and in the years since has led the organization during an unprecedented period of growth.

He is set to retire in August.

The school board is currently working with a consultant to recruit and select the next superintendent, and will be engaging with stakeholders in the fall, with the position expected to be issued in December.

