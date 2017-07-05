Sean David Kuntz found deceased after being reported missing

The body of Sean David Kuntz, who was reported missing June 18, was found in the Fraser River near Lillooet on July 1.

The B.C. reported missing in mid-June as he cycled between Smithers and Saanich, has been found dead.

Prince George RCMP on July 4 announced in a media release that 45-year-old Sean David Kuntz was found deceased in the Fraser River on Saturday, July 1 by Lillooet RCMP and a local search and rescue team.

Police reported that no foul play is suspected and the B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating the cause of death. The family has been notified.

Kuntz had been last heard from by a family member on June 13. Five days later, he was reported missing to the Smithers RCMP — following a report made to Saanich Police and the Sidney North Saanich RCMP by his mother on the Saanich Peninsula.

According to the Smithers Interior News, Kuntz told his mother that he would be riding his bicycle from Smithers to Saanich to meet her. Kuntz left Smithers on Friday, June 9 and he had last texted his mother on Tuesday, June 13 and told her he was in between Quesnel and Williams Lake.

It is believed that Kuntz has been sleeping on the side of the highway.

The RCMP stated they will not be releasing any further details on this matter and thanked the public for their assistance in this investigation.

— with files from the RCMP and Black Press