Search intensifies for missing Victoria senior

The search has intensified for a missing Victoria senior.

Ninety-three-year-old Virginia Leong was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 400-block of Treebank Road East after she left for a walk in Esquimalt.

She is described as four-foot-eleven-inches tall, with white hair and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a white jacket.

Leong is not familiar with the area and her family is concerned for her welfare.

Monday afternoon, police said a RCMP’s helicopter and Metchosin search and rescue are assisting in the search, taking place along the Gorge.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

