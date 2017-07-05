Sentencing for Kenneth Jacob Fenton continues Friday in Colwood

Kenneth Jacob Fenton (back) leaves the Western Communities Courthouse after the end of proceedings on June 28. (Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff)

Sentencing will continue Friday in Western Communities Court for the Langford man who pleaded guilty in the crash that led to the death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton, who pled to charges of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death from the April 2016 crash, will appear for sentencing for a second time after the hearing couldn’t be completed on June 28.

Crown counsel has asked for three to five years of imprisonment and a 10 year driving prohibition upon release while Fenton’s lawyers have requested three years and a five year driving prohibition.

It’s expected that the defense will present relevent case law during Friday’s hearing.

Fenton is also expected to deliver a statement.

At the first hearing, the court heard an agreed statement of facts that outlined what happened on the night of the collision. Fenton’s pickup truck travelled through a red light at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Peatt Road and collided with the driver side of Beckett’s police cruiser at an estimated speed of between 76 and 90 km/h.

His blood-alcohol level was three and a half times the legal limit.

