Ship Point plan includes master staircase, retail space

Major changes could be coming to Ship Point in Victoria’s Inner Harbour in the next few years.

In an attempt to transform the space, which has been largely used for parking in recent memory, the city is looking at adding a number of features, such as a grand staircase, retail space and creating open spaces for festivals.

“The vision for the site wasn’t to have buildings developed all over the site, but rather for the site to be a real signature public open space and waterfront destination,” said Joaquin Karakas, senior urban designer with the city.

The designs are part of the City of Victoria’s draft master plan for the area – plans which were initially developed in 2014, as part of the Harbour Vitality Principles for three key sites on the waterfront, including the Belleville Terminal, lower Warf Street and Enterprise site and Ship Point. The city has been working on the draft concept for the roughly five-acre site since March.

Currently, there is a six-metre retaining wall separating Ship Point from the downtown core. Part of the plan is to transition the grade with a grand staircase to create a more seamless connection to the waterfront.

The plan also includes the construction of a small building, which would incorporate underground parking, a restaurant or patio cafe space, as well as retail space. Other areas of Ship Point will feature terraced and sloped lawns to allow for a range of activities and festivals to use the site year-round.

Bringing people closer to the water is key, said Karakas.

“I think people generally like to be connected to nature and in a downtown urban environment, having connections to the water is a really important feature of quality of life,” he said. “As more people continue to live, work and visit the downtown, public open spaces with connections to the water are becoming increasingly important.”

In the coming months, staff will be working on a implementation strategy, including breaking the development of the site into phases, timelines and funding strategies. Once complete, the master plan will be used to guide the redevelopment of Ship Point as a high quality waterfront space, signature events and festival site and as an important component of the working harbour.

Residents will be able to take a look at the designs for the concepts today (Monday) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Walking tours of the site will also be available.

The city will continue to seek input on the draft concept with an online survey until Thursday, Aug. 3. Staff will be presenting it to council in September, before proceeding with more detailed design work, and bringing the plan back for adoption early next year.

For more information visit victoria.ca/shippoint.

