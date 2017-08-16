Sidney North Saanich RCMP seeking owner of this boat

This boat has been seized by police and is being stored in Sidney pending the identification of its owner. (RCMP)

A boat that has outstayed its welcome has been seized by the RCMP and its owner is being sought.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP Corporal Chris Manseau stated in a media release that the boat was the subject of a bylaw complaint regarding “excessive moorage time” at the Tulista Park boat launch in Sidney. The boat was seized by police on Fri., Aug. 11 and is currently being stored.

Police are trying to track down its owner and so far, report that searches of its hull identification number and vessel registration number have only yielded out-of-date information.

So, police are asking the public to help identify the registered owner of the boat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment, their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP