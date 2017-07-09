Sidney RCMP seek witnesses to motorocycle crash

Police are seeking people who may have witnesses a motorcycle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near the McTavish Road interchange on June 28.

At around 7:45 p.m. that evening, a black motorcycle leaving the highway, southbound, was exiting onto the ramp towards the McTavish roundabouts, when it skidded across the asphalt and struck barriers before knocking down a pedestrian sign at the entrance to the traffic circle.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are seeking anyone who might have seen the incident, or who may have seen the motorcycle driving on the highway prior to the crash.

If you have information, call the RCMP at 250-656-3931 and refer to file number 2017-3482.

— Sidney North Saanich RCMP