Sidney to Anacortes ferry sailings cancelled

The MV Chelan also serves the Sidney to Anacortes, WA run. Its sister ship, the Hyak, is out of service, prompting sailing cancellations. (File)

Washington State Ferries vessel Hyak will be taken out of service Wed. Aug. 30 for repairs – effectively cancelling the day’s Sidney to Anacortes ferry run.

Travellers are advised by the Washington State Department of Transportation that all service to and from Sidney will be cancelled that day, along with one round trip sailing between Anacortes and Lopez Island.

Cancelled sailings

The following sailings on Wednesday, Aug. 30, are canceled:

· 6:15 a.m. Anacortes to Lopez Island

· 7:15 a.m. Lopez Island to Anacortes

· 8:25 a.m. Anacortes to Sidney/9:45 a.m. Friday Harbor to Sidney

· Noon Sidney to Anacortes

· 2:50 p.m. Anacortes to Sidney

· 5:55 p.m. Sidney to Anacortes

The 50-year-old vessel suffered a coolant system program, after crew discovered oil and water mixing in one of the vessel’s generators.

WSF staff will contact all Anacortes/Sidney reservations holders for Wed., Aug. 30, and work with them to make alternate plans. This date was chosen because it had the least number of current reservations and would affect the fewest customers.

If repairs are completed in one day, the Hyak will return to service Thurs., Aug. 31, returning five-boat service to the San Juan Island routes. If repairs take longer than one day, another vessel will be brought in to restore five-boat service to the San Juan Island routes.

For updates, watch www.twitter.com/wsferries.

— with files from WSDOT