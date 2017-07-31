Sidney woman has trike stolen – again

An electric tricycle like this one was stolen from the parkade where Sidney’s Margo Massie lives. It is the second time she’s had a trike taken. (ElectricTrike.com)

Sidney’s Margo Massie is hoping someone out there has seen her trike.

On July 25, she says she noticed that her tricycle had been stolen from the covered parkade at her home of James White Boulevard where she’d kept it locked up. The parkade itself is not secure, Massie said, noting it would have to have been a bold person to walk in, cut the cable and make off with her fairly unique trike.

“The whole idea of someone coming into the parkade, cutting the lock and leaving with it …”

What’s double frustrating for Massie is this is the second time someone has made off with her tricycle.

In October of 2013 Massie, who suffers with Multiple Sclerosis, reported that her trike at the time had been taken from the same place. And, while riding her scooter that day, she saw what looked like two teenage boys riding it. She confronted them and they took off, taking the trike with them.

The day following a News Review article ran about the theft, the trike was returned by a man Massie said found it on the bike path near Mills Road.

Massie said she purchased this new trike — it has an electric motor mounted to the front wheel — shortly after the previous one was returned and has had it for around three years. She said she has called the police about the theft and hopes it is returned. She doesn’t think it’s the same people who took her trike last time who might be responsible for the latest theft.

“I figure the original theft was just for a joy ride,” she said.

Massie said she uses her trike for exercise and therapy and calls the theft frustrating.

“I’m still kind of in a funk.”

Anyone with information about the stolen tricycle should call the local police.

editor@peninsulanewsreview.com