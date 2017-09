Four people were sent to hospital this morning after a three-car fender bender on Sooke Road.

The accident, reported at about 8:20 a.m., occured at Sooke and Manzer roads.

Traffic is now flowing in both directions, but there are some delays westbound.

* Initial reports indicated this was a one-vehicle crash.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter