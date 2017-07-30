Sirens at CFB Esquimalt

Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens wailing from the direction of CFB Esquimalt next week, it’s just the monthly test of their mass notification system.

Residents in the area may also hear verbal messages from pole-mounted speakers in Dockyard, Naden and Work Point, but these are only expected to last for approximately one minute. Depending on wind direction, temperature and humidity, these sirens may also be heard in neighbouring municipalities.

During the tests two tones plus a message will be used — the ‘test tone’ (alternating tone), a message in English and French and the ‘all clear’ tone (similar to Westminster chime).

These tests take place on a monthly basis at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.