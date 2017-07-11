Six rescued after abandoning ship in Sooke Basin

The boat began taking on water at about 2 p.m

Six people were rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and pleasure boaters this afternoon after they abandoned their vessel in the Sooke Basin.

Three of the people rescued were children, according to officials with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

The boat began taking on water at about 2 p.m. and a mayday called was received by the U.S. Coast Guard, which dispatched a helicopter. The helicopter was not used in the rescue.

No injuries were reported.

