Skydiver crashes in Saanichton field while shooting video

One man has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The skydiver was injured while taking a video of a different jumper. (File Photo)

A skydiver was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in Saanichton while shooting a video of a second diver for a local skydiving company.

Central Saanich Police received a call at 1:15 p.m after the diver crashed into a field at Woodwynn Farms, and although his chute was open, he made a hard landing after a sudden wind shift when he neared the ground. The 20 to 30-year-old male skydiver is said to be experienced with over 300 jumps already under his belt.

This is the third parachuting incident so far this year, according to police, which may be more than last year.

Police say there will be an investigation with WorkSafe BC and Transport Canada.

More to come.

