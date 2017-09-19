Smoking hot Sooke council meeting turns into an evacuation

The cause of the smell, according to fire officials? Likely, the heating system.

Things got smoking hot at Sooke council Monday night, but it wasn’t due to any burning political issue.

As councillors were debating the issues of the day, a smell of something burning permeated through council chambers.

Chief administrative officer Teresa Sullivan went hunting for the source of the smell to no avail.

The fire department was called and the building was evacuated before the meeting finished.

The cause of the smell, according to fire officials? Likely, the heating system, which was turned on for the first time this fall.