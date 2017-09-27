Someone is using firefighter tools to rob Victoria businesses

The criminals are using firefighter key vaults to access businesses in the Greater Victoria area.

Someone has been using a special tool to break into businesses in the Greater Victoria area.

They’re utilizing something called a key vault, which is what firefighters around the world use for immediate access to buildings during a fire or other emergency.

Officials with the Victoria Fire Department say none of their tools are missing and they are in control of all vault keys.

Investigators with VicPD first linked these unusual break-ins to key vaults on Sept. 21. Since then, the fire department has proactively secured more than 1,100 key vaults around the region.

The investigation remains ongoing and police will not say how many businesses have been affected by these break-ins, but have said while items have been stolen no one has been injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

