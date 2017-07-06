Someone tied syringe to vehicle in Victoria parkade

Facebook post alleges used needle was tied to front of truck at Yates Street parkade.

A photo posted to Facebook appears to show a hypodermic needle tied to a truck. The poster says this happened at the Yates Street parkade in Victoria. (Facebook/Jeff Harley)

A little over a month since reports surfaced that someone found a hypodermic needle taped to the railing of a Victoria parkade, another person says someone tied a used needle to the front of a vehicle.

This latest incident allegedly happened in the Yates Street parkade earlier this week.

In the photo posted to Facebook, it appears to show a needle tied to the front of a truck with bright blue ribbon.

“Just a heads up. Someone tied a used needle to the front of my buddies truck in the Yates st parkade…. it was clearly tied low… and In such a way that it would poke your leg,” the post said.

They then reference a similar story at the Bastian Square parkade where a security guard found and photographed a needle taped to the underside of a stairwell railing.

That needle was found on April 17, but the City of Victoria did not warn the public until early June.

In response to that incident the city filed a police report and stepped up the frequency of its security sweeps in all downtown parkades.