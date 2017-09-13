Sooke eyes better deal for animal control services contract

Sooke says it pays a higher rate per capita than other CRD municipalities

The District of Sooke wants a better animal control services contract with the CRD. (File photo)

Sooke is extending its animal control services contract to March 31, 2019 as it works to get a better deal from the Capital Regional District.

Municipal staff reviewed other contracts for the same service with the CRD and found the District of Sooke paid a higher rate per capita than other municipalities.

“Staff’s initial observation is that there appears to be room for improvement regarding the price point,” a staff report stated.

Sooke pays $81,438 annually for animal control services, which works out to $6786.50 per month. Last year the CRD provided 510 patrol hours for Sooke, resulting in a cost of about $156 per hour.

Despite the costs and questions about service, Sooke council decided to extend the contract so the new council, which will be elected in October 2018, will have time examine the contract and begin negotiations.

But Coun. Ebony Logins urged council to begin talks with the CRD as soon as possible.

“It’s an important discussion to have because its a long time for paying a lot of money if we enter a discussion with this council and then wait all the way to 2019 to see any changes occur,” she said.

Corporate officer Carolyn Mushata said initial conversations with the CRD will likely begin in early 2018.