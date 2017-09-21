Sooke library project delayed

Sooke remains the No. 1 priority for construction, says VIRL

The Vancouver Island Regional Library’s ambitious $6-million plan to build a new library in Sooke has been delayed due to health and safety issues at other Island branches.

But a VIRL press release says Sooke remains the No. 1 priority for construction.

“When matters of health and safety arise, as they did recently at our Sayward, Tahsis and Port McNeill branches, we are obliged to address these issues immediately,” said VIRL’s executive director Rosemary Bonanno.

“While we are limited by human capacity, staff are striving to balance and respond to the pent-up demand of VIRL’s various facilities needs. Sooke remains the top priority in the CFMP and we are committed to building a state-of-the-art facility for Sooke as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Staff have negotiated an extension to the lease of the current Sooke branch that continues through December 2019. Staff are also working with the architects on various aspects of the project, including adjacencies and the building program.

Residents of Sooke will not go without library services.

VIRL’s goal is to have shovels in the ground by mid-2018. Projecting outward, the new library would open in approximately a year’s time — tentatively, the spring of 2019.

MORE TO COME …



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter