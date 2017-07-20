Sooke man charged with animal cruelty

A Sooke resident has been charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a six-year-old dog.

Retired psychiatrist and former Greater Victoria school board trustee Philip Ney, 82, has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He is scheduled to appear on Aug 3 at the Western Communities courthouse.

Ney’s mixed breed dog Star died in January after whelping 14 puppies, the B.C. SPCA said in a press release.

Star died of a ruptured uterus.

“Her abdomen was full of pus and uterus had ruptured. She would have suffered an extremely painful death due to the lack of veterinarian care,” said Erika Paul, an SPCA senior animal protection officer.

Star was rushed to an emergency veterinarian following the births and Ney was told the dog had a dead fetus in her birth canal and would need further hospital care and possible surgery for the life-threatening condition, according to the SPCA.

Ney took the dog home before she could be treated.

The vet reported the incident to the SPCA, which is required under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Later, the SPCA was told by Ney that Star had run away. She was found dead by an animal rescue group five days later.

Ney was unavailable for comment.

