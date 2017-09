No decision was made on the toilets

You thought your bathroom renovation was expensive.

Sooke councillors received a report from municipal staff Monday on the options for public washrooms in Sooke.

The prices ranged from $10,000 to $180,000, and included pit, plumbed and automatic toilet facilities.

Council wants to install a public washroom at John Phillips Memorial Park.

Council asked staff for more information. A decision is likely next month.