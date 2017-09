16-year-old Megan Eugene last seen in downtown Victoria

16-year-old Megan Eugene has been reported missing by the Sooke RCMP.

Eugene, a 5’4” First Nations female, was last seen in the downtown Victoria area.

She weighs approximately 150 lbs and usually wears knee-high socks, burgundy high-top running shoes, a zip-up jacket with native art on the sleeve, and a floral backpack.

RCMP say she may have gone towards the Chilliwack area.

If you have any information about Eugene’s whereabouts, please contact the Sooke RCMP at 911 or (250)-642-5241.