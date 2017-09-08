Sooke school district adds temporary overflow buses

The Sooke school district has added two overflow buses in response to student demand this year.

Superintendent Jim Cambridge said the spare buses have been added to the Bear Mountain, Dunsmuir and Latoria areas, but are only temporary.

“We have had some overload, but we haven’t added any extra official bus routes yet,” said Cambridge.

More than 300 students were on the waiting list in the Sooke school district before classes even began. The district has received between 25 and 50 new registrations for busing every day this week.

The board plans to meet Tuesday, and work towards finding a more permanent solution.

For questions regarding school bus routes, please call 250-474-9845 or send an email to bussing@sd62.bc.ca.