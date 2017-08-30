Sooke Traffic backed backed up to 17 Mile house

For anyone driving towards Sooke, traffic on Sooke Road is backed up all the way to the 17 Mile House Pub due to hydro work being done.
Plan ahead if you are coming this way, as people are waiting at least an hour in line.
Hour long waits expected
For anyone driving towards Sooke, traffic on Sooke Road is backed up all the way to the 17 Mile House Pub due to hydro work being done.
Plan ahead if you are coming this way, as people are waiting at least an hour in line.
New roadway connects Sooke Road with Westhills-area in Langford
The two 21-year-old men from Comox were in the country on work visas and believed to be working at a winery.
Neighbour resents having to spend money for someone else’s problem
Strong traffic from BC Ferries and the Victoria International Airport