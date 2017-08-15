Southbound delays on Malahat into Victoria

Traffic is at a standstill or slowly moving on BC hwy 1 while construction along the route continues.

Motorists on the Malahat are experiencing delays once again on Tuesday morning as daytime blasting has slowed or stopped traffic near Shawnigan Lake.

Frustrated commuters have taken to social media to voice their concerns with traffic coming to a standstill for anyone travelling southbound into Greater Victoria. Northbound traffic is also affected, but to a lesser extent.

Stuck in traffic for over a half hour from construction #malahat #Victoria #TrafficAlert — Stephanie Gray (@LucilleThomson) August 15, 2017

Rock blasting causing delays on #malahat — Malahat Drive (@malahatdrive) August 15, 2017

Malahat summit currently at a standstill southbound. Not sure what is happening ahead of us. @malahatdrive @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/lAeIefVHhp — Sober Coach (@MichaelRWalsh) August 15, 2017

Earlier this month the Province opened both northbound lanes of the highway to accommodate travellers during the long weekend, after long lines caused restlessness during construction.

