Statue stolen from grave in Colwood

Julianna Fekete is hoping the public can help her locate an angel statue that was taken from her son’s grave in Colwood. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

A Langford woman is mourning another loss after the angel statute on her son’s grave was stolen this summer.

“I was just devastated,” said Julianna Fekete. “For a whole week I didn’t get out of the house.”

Fekete’s son is buried at Hatley Memorial Gardens in Colwood.

The statue was where it was supposed to be in mid June but when she went to visit him on July 1, the statue was gone.

“It’s the only thing I have,” she said when she’s missing her son. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

The concrete statute is roughly 16 inches tall and is of a female angel, sitting on one heel with her wings spread. She’s holding a small bouquet.

“It’s very recognizable, I painted the wings white,” Fekete noted, adding she bought something heavy so it wouldn’t be moved. “It’s really heavy, maybe 25 pounds.”

While she has filed a police report, her hope is that the statue is still intact, in a bush or someone’s garden.

“I thought if someone saw it they could report it,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 and reference case file 2017-12105.

