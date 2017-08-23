Steel shipment draws attention

Passersby stop to watch the barge come in to the harbour Tuesday evening as the sun set on the water. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

The city’s steel shipment attracted a crowd last night as the barge came into harbour after a long journey from China.

Those walking along the water stopped to take photos of the massive ship as the sun set on the water.

This morning, workers began the work of unloading the shipment after the boat came in last night around 8:30 p.m. The second shipment leaves China by the end of the month and is scheduled to arrive in Victoria by the end of September.

See photos below of the barge coming in and workers beginning the process of unloading.

