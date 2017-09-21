Strange eel-like creature washes up on Oak Bay beach

A strange eel-like creature washed up on the shores of Rattenbury Beach in Oak Bay on Thursday afternoon.
The marine animal, which was more than two metres long, was found by a man who was walking by on the beach with his dog, when he noticed a long, silver “fish” near the water.
“I was just walking along with my dog and saw this bright shining fish here, and I never saw anything like it, so I was interested,” said Ben Baker, who found the creature. “I have no idea what it could be, maybe an oarfish, but who knows.”
The long and thin fish appeared to have no scales, but a thin “plastic-bag” like “skin” over its body. At the head, a wide mouth and two bulging eyes were defining features.
