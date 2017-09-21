Strange eel-like creature washes up on Oak Bay beach

The strange fish was nearly three meters long and had no scales to be seen. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

A strange eel-like creature washed up on the shores of Rattenbury Beach in Oak Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The marine animal, which was more than two metres long, was found by a man who was walking by on the beach with his dog, when he noticed a long, silver “fish” near the water.

“I was just walking along with my dog and saw this bright shining fish here, and I never saw anything like it, so I was interested,” said Ben Baker, who found the creature. “I have no idea what it could be, maybe an oarfish, but who knows.”

The long and thin fish appeared to have no scales, but a thin “plastic-bag” like “skin” over its body. At the head, a wide mouth and two bulging eyes were defining features.

Ben Baker taking a closer look at his strange discovery. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

A massive eye was clear and intact, bearing no resemblance to any other fish seen recently. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)