Sunday’s Tour de Victoria brings traffic delays

An estimated 1,500 cyclists will be on the road for Sunday’s annual Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria bike ride that runs from about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will roll through Victoria, the West Shore and the Saanich Peninsula.

Drivers can expect moderate delays of up to 20 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) at Sayward Road. Minor delays and traffic pattern changes can also be expected on Highway 14 between Happy Valley Road and Glen Lake Road, the Veterans Memorial Parkway between Highways 1 and 14, and other local side roads.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time to arrive at their destinations, and to adjust travel plans where possible. Please exercise caution, obey posted speeds and event signs, and watch for traffic-control personnel.

For more detailed traffic information, including maps, see here.