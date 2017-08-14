Sunshine set to return to Vancouver Island

Smoke from B.C. wildfires will continue to dissipate this week with highs into the mid-20’s in some regions.

A late start to summer on Southern Vancouver Island quickly caught up with typical norms in mid-July when temperatures reached into the high 20’s on much of the island, but smoke from B.C. wildfires has clouded the sky for much of August.

That is finally going to change this week as the blue sky is set to return and smoky sky bulletins have ended in all regions.

Environment Canada is now calling for nothing but sunshine for most of this week, once a mix of sun and cloud burns off by Tuesday evening. Temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 22 degrees through the weekend, but residents will no longer have to worry about health hazards posed by these smoky conditions.

The smoky sky bulletins for Vancouver Island ended on Saturday, while a bulletin for Northern Vancouver Island remained in effect until Sunday due to the Kaikash Creek wildfire that continues to burn in a logging cut near Telegraph Cove.

Many readers submitted their photos over the past two weeks to Black Press publications around the Greater Victoria region and you can find a sampling below.

