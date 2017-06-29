Suspect arrested in Saanich arson

Sandy Mayville was eating breakfast inside shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning when, from the corner of her eye, she noticed the flicker of flames outside.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, jeez, right on my porch,” Mayville said. “It was alarming.”

Mayville’s residence on Saanich Road is near Greenridge Crescent, across from the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary. Her roomate attempted to extinguish the fire before Saanich Fire showed up and doused it immediately, before it could take hold of the deck’s vinyl flooring, Mayville said.

The fire was one of a few set within a close vicinity on Thursday morning, said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. Saanich Police arrested a suspect nearby who they believe set the blazes. The suspect is known to police.

Shortly before Mayville witnessed a fire on her patio, a caretaker from a neighbouring home witnessed a man deliberately setting fire at a group home.

“The caretaker noticed that [the man] didn’t belong at the home and approached the suspect at the side of the house,” said Leslie. “As the caretaker approached the suspect he noted the suspect was attempting to light the side door of the house on fire.”

The suspect then left the property and it was only a few minutes later Mayville reported the fire on her deck.

No one was injured.

A 46-year-old man of no fixed address who is known to police is facing a charge of committing arson to endanger life.

“This arson not only put the lives of the people inside the home at risk but also the emergency responders who attended the scene,” said Leslie “This was an extremely dangerous situation and luckily no one was injured.”