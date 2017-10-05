Arson charge laid against Esquimalt homeowner

One man was taken into custody in relation to a suspicious fire that happened at a private residence in the 300 block of Uganda Avenue on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.

Homeowner Wei Li has since been charged with arson.

Esquimalt firefighters were on the scene quickly and were able to confine the fire to the garage of the home. Victoria police arrested a man they say is associated with the residence, but did not give any further details.

The two departments are working on a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

