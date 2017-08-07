Symphony Splash draws thousands to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

It was the 28th annual Symphony Splash on Sunday with classical music performances and fireworks.

Dozens of paddlers jockeyed for position in the Inner Harbour on Sunday, their ears attuned to the music floating across the water at the annual Symphony Splash in downtown Victoria.

An estimated 40,000 people filled the area Sunday night to hear classical musical performances at one of the largest outdoor orchestral events in North America.

Performers included Maestro Christian Kluxen, the Victoria Symphony, Splash Young Soloists, pipers and other special guests. Events ran all afternoon starting at 1:00 p.m., and the concert began at 7:00 p.m., capped off by a fireworks display that thrilled the crowd.

Conductor Christian Kluxen kicks of Symphony Splash #splash2017 pic.twitter.com/USPoZ5ARcS — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 7, 2017

It was an event for all-ages, with many families filling both the crowd and the stage.

Eight-year-old piano prodigy Felipe Jiang was the youngest performer of the evening.

Eighteen-year-old violinist Ryan Howland was also featured in a performance.

And in case you missed it, here is the final performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and fireworks.