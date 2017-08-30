Take a drive on the newly-opened middle section of West Shore Parkway

Michelle Mahovlich, Langford’s director of engineering, and Kevin Bowbyes, senior engineering technologist, show off the recently completed middle section of West Shore Parkway, which connects Langford Parkway to Sooke Road. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff) Michelle Mahovlich, Langford’s director of engineering, and Kevin Bowbyes, senior engineering technologist, show off the recently completed middle section of West Shore Parkway, which connects Langford Parkway to Sooke Road. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

The middle section of West Shore Parkway, which connects drivers from Sooke Road to the Westhills area, opened to traffic Wednesday morning.

The Goldstream Gazette was one of the first cars to drive the roadway, between Commander Court and Sooke Road (Highway 14), when it opened at 10 a.m.

The 1.6 kilometre roadway can also be used as a bypass in the event the Langford portion of Sooke Road is closed for an emergency.

The West Shore Parkway project consists of nine segments, with includes improvements to the dual left turn lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway, which was completed in November, and a new signalized intersection and turn lanes on Sooke Road, completed in December.

Currently, the City is constructing the railway crossing to connect Langford Parkway to the TCH, which is anticipated to open in early October.

The project is estimated to cost $22.5 million and is being funded by the federal and provincial governments, and through the City’s road development cost charge program.

