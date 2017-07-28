Teamwork by police lead to arrests, gun seizure

Greater Victoria police agencies worked together to arrest three men and recover a gun, ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Members of the Saanich and Victoria police department’s, including officers with canine units from both municipalities, converged on James Bay to arrest a 24-year-old Oak Bay man wanted on a warrant.

They found the suspect along with two associates in the 300-block of Menzies Street. All three men fled the scene when police arrived but were quickly located and arrested a few blocks away.

Police found a firearm, ammunition and a bullet proof vest and all three men could be facing criminal charges. The trio will appear in court later today.