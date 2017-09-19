Telus PureFibre brings cash, dream home to Oak Bay

Future Home is in Oak Bay through Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue

Telus celebrates completion of installation of PureFibre across Oak Bay this week by showcasing its Future Home: And everyone’s invited.

“Over the past year we’ve been working closely with local officials and residents with the shared vision of making Oak Bay one of the most connected communities in North America,” said Leigh Tynan, director, business strategy development for Telus.

In August 2016, Telus started installation of the advanced broadband technology to 90 per cent of Oak Bay homes and businesses.

“This is an $18.2 million investment. It’s part of our continued commitment to Oak Bay,” Tynan said, adding it’s a $1.7 billion across the province now to 2020.

“This project comes at no cost to residents with no obligation to buy,” she said, though customers say they appreciate the option that adds value to their homes.

To celebrate, Telus invites residents to visit the 585-square-foot Future Home, powered by Telus PureFibre is designed to demonstrate innovative concept technology.

That includes: biometric security systems using facial recognition; a smart EcoHub making homes greener by monitoring eco-friendly devices and lowering energy consumption; an intelligent kitchen makes it easier to prepare healthy and delicious food with a meal-planning fridge, a smart stove that provides step-by-step cooking instructions and a calorie-counting countertop; a connected home office with an interactive touch table makes traditional commuting a thing of the past as we connect with our colleagues and customers over high-definition video conference; a connected home gym keeps us healthier by making exercising an engaging and immersive experience, while home health monitors allow for personal health assessments and sharing information with medical professionals from the comfort of home; connected sensors and cameras allow remote monitoring of children, pets and plants on smartphones and digital art brings décor to life and allow us to change the look of our wall to suit our moods.

“We’re seeing technology explode and having the broadband network really enables whatever the future is going to hold,” Tynan said. “Ultimately it’s about spending time on the things that are most important to us.”

“Telus is giving back to our community in huge ways. You’re actually paying forward for the future, not just what’s happened in the past,” said Martin Cownden, president of the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, during a launch event Tuesday (Sept. 19)

The PureFibre build throughout Oak Bay includes literal investment in the community, creating the Fibre for Good program that they expect to raise up to $10,000 by the time it wraps up in November for Oak Bay Volunteer Services, Oak Bay Sea Rescue Society (RCM-SAR Oak Bay), Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation, and the Canadian College of Performing Arts. Other funds toward other projects in the community, including $5,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay.

Visitors can enter a contest to win a prize pack courtesy of Samsung, which includes a 55-inch Samsung UHD LED Smart TV, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 LTE 9.7 and a Samsung Galaxy S7.

Visit the Telus Future Home website fibre.telus.com/futurehome/ for a preview.

The Telus Future Home is in Oak Bay now through Saturday, Sept. 23 and open to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Hampshire Road at Oak Bay Avenue.

