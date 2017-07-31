Temperature records expected to be broken

Environment Canada is expecting a heat wave this week with temperatures forecasted to reach into the mid-30’s.

Get ready for a heatwave!

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria and much of Vancouver Island as they’re expecting an extended stretch of hot weather to hit the region this week.

Daily temperature records are expected to be broken in many communities over the next few days, including the all-time records for the month of August, as a massive ridge of high pressure is building over southern B.C.

Daytime highs are forecasted to soar into the mid-to-upper 30’s for inland communities on Vancouver Island, while temperatures will be several degrees cooler along the water.

This also means fire danger ratings will remain extreme across much of southern BC due to lack of rainfall over the past month.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place. Heat-related illnesses are more likely during prolonged periods of hot weather. Those most vulnerable include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those working or exercising in the heat, persons with chronic illnesses, people living alone in un-air-conditioned homes, and the homeless.

Also remember to never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle as temperatures can grow exponentially hotter inside a vehicle.

