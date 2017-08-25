The horses have arrived for the RCMP Musical Ride this weekend

Tomorrow is the first of two shows for the RCMP Musical Ride, a showcase some call “uniquely Canadian”

Horses have arrived for what some call a “uniquely Canadian” performance.

32 black horses and 32 RCMP officers have arrived at Hunt Valley Farms and finalizing preparations with an eye on what performer Kimberly Presse hopes swells pride in the hearts of spectators across Greater Victoria.

“I’ll have people that say, you made me want to cry, with feeling so proud and so Canadian,” Presse said of spectators at past performances. “And I think, that is one of the feelings you get when you get to see it.”

The RCMP Musical Ride shows twice, once at Topaz Park Aug. 26 and once at Royal Roads University on Aug. 27, both shows are 1:30 p.m. Performances include 32 riders exhibiting choreographed drills, as well as massed pipes and drums.