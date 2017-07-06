Thetis-area development moves ahead

A revamped development idea has been proposed for the existing site of the Thetis Lake Campground and Trailer Park (shown in green print). In exchange for the higher density on this land, a development application in the works for directly across the Trans-Canada Highway would be changed to see a public green space amenity created. (Google Maps)

A proposed development and rezoning application for the Thetis Lake Campground in View Royal is moving forward after some back and forth with council.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the proposal was met with some hesitation, with councillors asking for clarification from staff and Limona Construction representatives.

Coun. Ron Mattson noted he supported the increased density for the project – one of the recommendations made by council – but was still not pleased with the inclusion of townhomes and duplexes.

He added the layout for those units is hideous. “We don’t need townhouses or duplexes, that’s just going to ruin what could have been a really quality development … It’s going to be a black mark on this council.”

Limona, who is working on a land deal with the owner of the campground, presented a modified development concept for 1938 West Park Ln. and 200 Cheam Rd. to the town’s committee of the whole in June after receiving feedback from the committee earlier in the spring.

The current proposal calls for two 70-unit, five storey apartment buildings and two 60-unit, five storey apartment buildings, all with underground parking. It also includes 46 townhouse/duplex units.

Part of that proposal includes provisions for the transfer of a 5.12 hectare parcel at 200 Cheam Road (now Lund Road) to the Town for green space as well as providing pedestrian infrastructure improvements on West Park Lane and Six Mile Road (north of the Trans-Canada Highway).

A presentation earlier in the evening from one of the Thetis Lake Campground residents also caused some concern for Mattson.

“As bad as I think the design is, it pales in significance to what he have allowed to happen to the residents … We should have done something for the residents,” Mattson said. “We should reject this proposal and make them come back with something that’s better for the residents.”

Of the 17 long term mobile home residents, Karen Hayes is the only one who hasn’t signed an agreement to vacate the site. She spoke to some of her struggles during the meeting.

“The stress has sent me to my doctor’s office several times,” she said. One time, she noted, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital by ambulance with high blood pressure and pain in her jaw.

“I deserve assessed value, my mortgage paid and free pad rent until I move out,” she said. “I’m the last homeowner standing.”

During public participation, another Thetis Lake Campground resident noted many of those homes were there long before the Town of View Royal was incorporated.

A public hearing for the Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning application needed for this project has been set for July 18.

