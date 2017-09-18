Thousands without power on the West Shore

Lights on the Helmcken Road overpass are out

B.C. Hydro’s outage map shows roughly 2,700 customers without power on the West Shore. (B.C. Hydro)

Roughly 2,700 West Shore residents and businesses are without power this morning. The outage stretches from View Royal to Colwood.

The West Shore RCMP is reporting the lights on the Helmcken Road overpass are out and they’re reminding residents to use a four-way stop procedure at any intersections impacted by the outage.

Getting report that traffic lights at Helmcken Rd overpass aren't working. In this case, remember to treat it as 4-way stop! #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 18, 2017

The power has been off since roughly 10:15 a.m. and B.C. Hydro crews are on scene.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

More to come.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com