Three car collision at Shelbourne and North Dairy sends one to hospital

The collision severely damaging a hydro pole on the east side of the street

Photos left to right: A crew attends to a utility pole, damaged in a three-car collision at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and North Dairy Road on Tuesday. A utility pole sits buckled after being struck by a vehicle on Shelbourne Street near North Dairy Road on Tuesday. Lauren Boothby/Victoria News

One person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a three-car collision at the intersection of North Dairy Road and Shelbourne Street early Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection was closed for about an hour and re-opened with one lane closure, related to a severed utility pole on the east side of Shelbourne, lasting later into the day. A Victoria police spokesperson said impairment is not believed to be the cause of the crash.

The crash is the latest vehicle collision at an intersection near Hillside Mall. The corner of Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne has been the site of the highest number of collisions in recent years, according to ICBC statistics.

