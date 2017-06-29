Three swept up in Victoria drug bust

Police in Saanich and Sidney had been conducting surveilance on one of the suspects

Drugs were located in a can of WD40 with a false bottom.

Drugs and weapons were seized Thursday in Victoria following an investigation by Saanich Police into a suspected drug trafficker.

Two men and a woman were arrested in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, where police seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, cash, ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun. A suspect was under surveillance at the time, with officers watching what they believed to be a number of drug deals.

Victoria Police assisted in the arrest that followed an investigation by Saanich Police and the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP into a suspected drug dealer conducted during the month of June.

“This is another example of how our various police agencies work together during the course of our investigations,” said Sgt. Dean Jantzen. “We all have a common goal of keeping our communities safe and getting drugs and guns off our streets is a high priority.”

Some of the drugs were located in a hollowed-out can of WD40 that had a false bottom.

Michael Phillip Desbiens, 32, of Sidney, James Derosier, 42, of Victoria, and Marin Elyse Marie Gillis, 26, of Saanich are facing multiple drug charges and firearm related offences.